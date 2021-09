Germany’s biggest auto show, IAA Mobility, took place last week in Munich. For investors interested in all things electric, IAA — one of the first major motor industry events since the pandemic — was a coming out party and source for the latest buzz. This year’s event showcased mobility in general, from bikes to e-scooters to three- and four-wheeled vehicles. But what’s really getting everyone’s attention is what’s developing under the hood: automotive lidar (light detection and ranging). IAA is just the latest happening to bring lidar stocks to the forefront.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO