CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Market update: Dovish RBA to buy bonds for longer

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD (USDIndex 92.18) continues to hold over 92.00. Yields ticked up; as Treasuries slipped, (10yr 1.34%). Equities pushed higher in Asia Nikkei +1.3% again to today on expectation of more stimulus & JPY data, (Earnings & Leading strong, big slip for Household spending). – USA500 FUTS at new highs 4548 earlier).

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

China Retail Sales slow sharply, UK inflation set to surge in August

Although yesterday’s US inflation report came in weaker than expected, with US core CPI prices slipping back from 4.5% to 4% in August, markets still decided to adopt a glass half empty approach, even though the numbers were exactly what most investors wanted to see. The slide to 4% serves...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Modest equity losses generally seen after declines on Wall Street

Asia Market Update: Modest equity losses generally seen after declines on Wall St; Regulatory concerns weigh on HK casino cos.; China Aug data further slows, misses ests; 10-yr yields drop amid US CPI and CN data; NZ GDP and AU jobs data due on Thursday. General trend. - Equity indices...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

The greenback in current market circumstances could hold the benefit of the doubt

US CPI was the main catalyst for trading yesterday. Headline inflation slowed in August marginally from 5.4% to 5.3% y/y, in line with market expectations. Core inflation grew at a slower pace as well: at 4%, down from 4.3% and less than the 4.2% expected. Despite being at very elevated levels, the very fact that the numbers are topping off solidified markets’ belief in the temporary inflation narrative by the Fed. The US yield curve bull flattened with changes varying from -0.6 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (20y). Inflation expectations were the driver. German yields suffered unfortunate collateral damage, reversing a 2bps advance (in the 10y) to a 1bp loss. The USD in a first reaction got hammered but pared gains later in the session with a deteriorating risk sentiment (WS up to 0.84% down) throwing the greenback a lifeline. EUR/USD finished a bit slower just north of 1.18. The Japanese yen was well bid. USD/JPY closed at 109.69, EUR/JPY aborted an attempt to recoup 130 to close at 129.47. Sterling came under pressure in the risk-off. EUR/GBP rebounded from the 0.851 area after a good but near-consensus UK jobs report to end at 0.855.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Three market themes to support a weak USD – TDS

The US dollar continues to trade in stubbornly tight ranges, reflecting the tug of war between competing narratives. Economists at TD Securities do not expect a near-term break of range trading but think we have likely seen another USD top. Global growth. “The market continues to manage the competing themes...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Gdp#Rba#Interest Rates#Bond#Treasuries#Household#Chinese#European Open#Treasury#0 1 0 2#Ecb#Eurusd Cable#1 1864 1 3825#Ez#Final Employment#Ma#Daily Atr
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.35. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Equity market chart book

..As always, the outlook requires constant reassessment. And everyone needs to put probability and reward-to-risk assessments in the context of their strategy, process, and time horizon. The Merk Hard Currency Fund is a no-load mutual fund that invests in a basket of hard currencies from countries with strong monetary policies...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

CPI is 'cooler', investors fearing an economic slowdown, stocks get hit

CPI is ‘cool’ or just not as ‘hot’ as expected. This gives the FED more cover….mkts expects no announcement. Investors though are growing more concerned about a slowdown. The seasonal volatility is alive and well. Try the Egg Fettuccine with a Lemon Cream Sauce. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) revealed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
FXStreet.com

Market update: Aussie dives

The Treasury market holds a modest bid except in Australia and New Zealand. RBA’s Lowe pushed back against rate hike expectations in a bid to separate QE tapering plans from the outlook on interest rates. Australia house price data & Business confidence data came in higher than expected, and coupled...
MARKETS
NBC New York

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD outlook: Aussie dips to two-week low on dovish RBA, US CPI data in focus

The Australian dollar accelerated lower in late Asian / early European session on Tuesday, pressured by dovish comments from RBA governor Lowe. The central bank’s outlook remains optimistic regarding economic recovery, with expectations that growth will pick up in the fourth quarter after slowdown in Q3 due to lockdowns. But...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dovish RBA commentary sees AUD weakest of major units through Tuesday

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar was the weakest of major currencies through trade on Tuesday, giving up 0.7% amid dovish commentary from RBA Governor Philip Lowe and a broader risk off tone. The AUD tracked sideways through the early hours of the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7360 and 0.7375 before comments from RBA Governor Lowe forced the currency through 0.7350. While maintaining an expectation the economy will rebound swiftly once lockdowns are removed, Lowe pushed back on market expectations for a rate hike in 2022 and H1 2023. Lowe was at pains to point out that it was “difficult to reconcile a rate hike with his central view that inflation and wages will rise slowly from here on out”. His comments forced investors to push back prospects for a normalisation of monetary policy and brings in to focus a widening gap in RBA policy outlook and that of other major central banks. Having found support at 0.7340 the AUD found a brief respite in softer than anticipated US CPI data bouncing back toward 0.7370 before a broader risk off tone sent the currency toward intraday lows at 0.7315.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to slump towards the 1.17 level – OCBC

The inability to breach the 1.1900 resistance last week saw the EUR/USD turn tail and retest the 1.1800 support. With the lady not for tapering at the European Central bank, economists at OCBC Bank prefer to stay negative on the pair, with a bias for it to ease back towards the 1.1700 levels.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

EUR/GBP firms as the pound drifted from 5-week highs vs. the greenback. (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank on inflation concerns. EUR/GBP is 0.15% higher in the day, trading at 0.8542 and between a low of 0.8510 and a high of 0.8543...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Facing the 1.18 Level Again

For three trading sessions in a row, the bears have been trying to push the EUR/USD to break the 1.1800 level, which paves the way for a stronger bearish breakout. The euro did not benefit from the European Central Bank (ECB)'s announcement of a slight reduction in the pace of bond purchases as part of one of its quantitative easing programs and hinted that further reduction could come in December. The euro was indecisive if not volatile in the wake of the September monetary policy decision, with the potential implications of the announcement that the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) will buy European government bonds “at a somewhat lower pace” in the coming months than in the first half of the year.
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

An ETF to Consider as Emerging Markets Bonds Outperform in August

Extracting more yield in the current environment requires looking at other opportunities like emerging markets (EM), which outperformed their bond peers during the month of August. Given that outperformance, the time is right to look at ETFs like the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB). Whether...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy