The fascination with SPACs is dying out. They are no longer the conversation hogs that they were just a few months ago. Since late last week, market sentiment flipped bearish – and without specific reason. Meanwhile, the bulls are still in control judging from the charts. This is not true for prior stars like Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock. It is now 57% off its all time high that it set in February.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO