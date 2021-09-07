No One Should Bet Against GameStop Stock

As we inch closer to the holiday season--the second holiday season after the PS5's launch--it remains difficult to find the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital. Restocks at major retailers tend to sell out in minutes, and consoles are made available so sporadically that it's hard to get a read on when the next big restock will happen. It's been more than 10 months since the PS5 launched, but hopefully stock will begin to stabilize in the coming months. It does seem unlikely that consoles will be readily available throughout the holiday season, though. In any case, In any case, our PS5 restock guide includes links to all major retailer listings as well as tips for securing a console. This week we've seen an invite-only restock at PS Direct and bundles at GameStop for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. PS5 restocks do still tend to pop up randomly with little or no warning, and they still sell out faster than Xbox Series X|S restocks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO