CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

No One Should Bet Against GameStop Stock

By Faizan Farooque
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Meme stock king GameStop (NYSE:GME) is rallying once again. GME stock surged as much as 36.5% to $225 in heavy trading on Aug. 24. Coming into 2021, the shares had shed a third of their value over the previous five years. Now the stock has a one-year return of 2,550%.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 A-Rated Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Now

The pandemic has certainly been kind to almost all the tech stocks across numerous sectors. The Nasdaq 100 is up 21% year-to-date, which is a solid return. But in the past 12 months, the Nasdaq 100 has risen 41%. Granted, various sectors have fared better than others, but once a...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re jumping back into the stock market as we take a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday. We’ve got loads of stocks to talk about today and several reasons for them to be rising and falling. Among those are growing chicken fat, insider buying, clinical trial results, and more.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why the Bears Could Be Right About Their Pinterest Outlook

During the onslaught of the novel coronavirus, shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) were trading hands in the low teens. In hindsight, that was the best opportunity to wager on PINS stock because by mid-February of this year, the shares were mounting what was then a credible challenge to triple-digit prices.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Despite Correction Risks, SoFi Technologies Stock May be Worth It On a Dip

My past articles on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have largely taken a bearish view on the fintech company’s shares. Somewhat due to fact it still has a lot to prove. It still remains to be seen whether SOFI stock could be the next PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) or Square (NYSE:SQ). Mostly though,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Message Boards#Hedge Funds#Gme#Gamestop#Russian Roulette#Chwy#Petsmart#Aapl#Amzn
InvestorPlace

ONON Stock: 9 Things to Know as On Holding (ONON) Starts Trading Today

IPO (initial public offering) season is continuing with a very busy day of public offerings across the retail sector. One company investors are especially keeping their eyes on today is On Holding (NYSE:ONON). ONON stock has had a bit of a renaissance through the last two years, and investors are hoping to capitalize on the company’s hype — particularly around its massive partnership deal with a storied athlete.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Tilray Stock Investors Shouldn’t Count on Help From $4 Billion Plan

Canadian marijuana giant Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has had quite an eventful year so far. After completing its merger with rival cannabis operator Aphria, it became the largest cannabis company based on pro-forma revenues. More recently, it laid out its overly optimistic $4 billion revenue plan hoping to pull it off by 2024. However, given the state of the market and its past record, such a lofty goal is a tall order for TLRY stock.
STOCKS
Gamespot

PS5 Restocks Guide: Check Stock At GameStop, PS Direct, Walmart, And More

As we inch closer to the holiday season--the second holiday season after the PS5's launch--it remains difficult to find the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital. Restocks at major retailers tend to sell out in minutes, and consoles are made available so sporadically that it's hard to get a read on when the next big restock will happen. It's been more than 10 months since the PS5 launched, but hopefully stock will begin to stabilize in the coming months. It does seem unlikely that consoles will be readily available throughout the holiday season, though. In any case, In any case, our PS5 restock guide includes links to all major retailer listings as well as tips for securing a console. This week we've seen an invite-only restock at PS Direct and bundles at GameStop for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. PS5 restocks do still tend to pop up randomly with little or no warning, and they still sell out faster than Xbox Series X|S restocks.
VIDEO GAMES
InvestorPlace

Seven Weeks of Panic Selling Makes Roku Stock a Terrific Buy

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock’s fall from grace has been swift and steep, leaving owners of ROKU stock reeling. The California-based manufacturer of internet connected television sets and digital media players has seen its share price fall 35% in the past seven weeks, plummeting from an all-time high of $490.76 on July 26 to its Sept. 15 opening price of $317. The drop has wiped out all of ROKU stock’s gains for the year and the decline has continued unabated in recent trading sessions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
InvestorPlace

Support.com Is a Speculative Cryptocurrency Play With a Bloated Valuation

This has been the year of the meme stock. Investing-focused ,online communities have flipped the script, going against virtually every norm of conventional investing. One darling of these retail investors, Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT), has attracted a high level of short interest in the past couple of months. SPRT stock, however, is remarkably overpriced, and it’s primarily a speculative crypto play.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Best Stocks to Buy When Consumer Confidence Falters

Consumer confidence appears to be falling again, which can make it difficult to decide which stocks to buy. U.S. consumer confidence fell to six-month lows last month as the surge in Covid 19 cases and higher inflation dimmed the economic outlook. “That cloud of uncertainty seems to be covering the...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

AT&T Stock Still Looks Like a Value Trap

AT&T (NYSE:T) continues to flounder. T stock is down over the past three months, six months, and year. In fact, AT&T shares are not far above their 10-year lows. The 2010s were a lost decade for the firm, and the 2020s are off to no better of a start. The...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The Compelling Case for Joining AMC Stock Bulls

True to its name, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has provided all sorts of fun for speculators. It stands beside GameStop (NYSE:GME) as a mainstay of the meme stock revolution. Ever since bursting onto the scene in January, AMC stock has remained in play, with multiple melt-ups seen since. We find ourselves in the midst of another surge right now.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Here’s What the Charts Say About Ocugen Stock Now

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) has not delivered the gains that bulls have been hoping for. OCGN stock has given investors a taste of its potential, surging from sub-$1 in December 2020 to almost $19 a share in February. Since then though, we’ve seen the stock settle into a tightening range. Shares continue...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Here’s Why Square Remains a Bullish Play

The default mode for investors is to hold Square (NYSE:SQ) stock for the long term. This makes it an automatic buy-the-dip opportunity when things are tough. Currently, Wall Street investors are on edge. It could be the fact that this is a monthly expiration week for options. But in reality, sentiment has been fickle for months. SQ stock will eventually shrug off the current negative price action.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Amazon Stock Can Still Chart a Path Toward $10,000

Most of us want to own the “next big thing” in the stock market. It’s human nature. Once in a while though, something old retains its luster as an exciting investment opportunity. Today that looks very true for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. With that in mind, let’s examine why AMZN stock...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Sofi Technologies Is Still a Buy Down Near Current Levels

Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been incredibly volatile over the last few months. In May, SOFI stock bottomed along with most other high-growth stocks. That was as the group’s bear market came to an end. Soon after, shares erupted, nearly hitting $25 and for a moment climbing more than 75% from...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Great Stocks to Buy for an Income-Rich Retirement

Just because we hit retirement, doesn’t mean we’re making a total shift to bonds. There are still stocks to buy that are both interesting and profitable. But more times than not, investors at that stage are looking for some income. That involves a lot more than just screening dividend stocks...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Industrial Stocks to Sell

The seasonal winds of September are spinning up. And it’s getting ugly out there. Not every sector is suffering equally, but Tuesday’s decline affected nearly every nook and cranny. Industrial stocks look particularly vulnerable to further downside. To warn against their weakness, I’m highlighting three of the worst stocks to sell.
STOCKS
psu.com

Limited PS5 Stock Coming To GameStop Today For Pro Members

A ‘very limited’ number of PS5 consoles will be available today for GameStop Pro Members, starting at 8.00am PST/11.00am EST. From the look of things there will be two bundles for the Standard Edition of PS5 and one bundle of the Digital-Only Edition of Sony’s new home console. Again, numbers will be very limited, so if you want to get your hands on one, you’re going to have to be quick.
VIDEO GAMES
InvestorPlace

Could GameStop Stock Be the New Roaring ’20s Canary in the Coal Mine?

If you had to pick one publicly traded security to define Wall Street for 2021, likely most people will select GameStop (NYSE:GME). Heck, it wouldn’t surprise me if the voting was unanimous. Once left for dead, GME stock soared from the ashes like a phoenix, taking along with it legions of fans who previously never put a dime in the market.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy