Short squeeze stocks are going nowhere in terms of popularity. Whether or not you like it, the investing method is proving to be more and more viable with the transparency of short interest data that exists. Influencers have been able to capitalize on this style and help their followings find the next short squeeze stocks to blow, too, making the barriers to entry even lower. Will Meade, one such short squeeze influencer, is taking to Twitter today to put his followers onto SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), and SDC stock is flying upward as a result.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO