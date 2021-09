Fall initial public offering (IPO) season is getting into full swing, and one company is making its Wall Street debut while riding the momentum of a huge sponsorship deal. Swiss shoemaker On Holding will be offering up shares of its stock to the public for the first time this autumn under the ticker “ONON.” And the event could be one of the biggest public offerings of the year. But what is On? And what is selling so many investors on the ONON stock IPO?

