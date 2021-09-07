CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp Announces New Chief Operating Officer and Additional Staff

 9 days ago

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced recent additions to the Governor's Office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications. "I am proud to announce changes and additions to my office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications,” said Governor Kemp. “During unprecedented times, I am grateful to these experienced professionals for their dedication to making Georgia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."

