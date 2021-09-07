CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Directs $5.8 Million to Aid Georgia’s Tourism Industry

newnanceo.com
 9 days ago

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the allocation of $5.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). Kemp shared the news with tourism industry professionals from across the state at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference, an annual industry event. During the event, the Governor applauded the industry’s success and recognized the impact of travel and tourism on the state.

newnanceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Kemp appoints 20 to Georgia Tourism Foundation Board

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced 20 appointments to the Georgia Tourism Foundation on Thursday. The governor highlighted the important role of the Georgia Tourism Foundation Board of Directors during his remarks Wednesday at the 2021 Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference presented by Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
ATLANTA, GA
times-georgian.com

Georgia to spend $5.8M in pandemic relief to support tourism

(The Center Square) – Georgia will spend $5.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief to help bolster the state's tourism industry, Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week. Kemp said the funding, being given to Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), would help the industry rebound.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Albany Herald

Georgia tourism industry to get boost from federal coronavirus relief funds

ATLANTA — Georgia will use $5.8 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to market a tourism industry that suffered losses during the pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Travel spending, tourism jobs and overall economic impact from tourism have all declined during the pandemic, but the damage could have been...
GEORGIA STATE
times-georgian.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gets endorsements of General Assembly members

ATLANTA — The Kemp for Governor campaign released a list of endorsements from current members of the Georgia General Assembly on Thursday. “During my first two years as governor, we worked tirelessly alongside members of the General Assembly to put hard-working Georgians first,” Kemp said in a news release. “Together, we cut taxes, championed historic pro-life legislation, stood with law enforcement against the far-left’s ‘defund the police’ agenda, secured our elections despite backlash from the woke mob, and kept Georgia the top state for business and the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia House Democrats call for mask mandate from Gov. Kemp

ATLANTA - A group of Democratic state lawmakers called on Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday to do more to protect Georgians from COVID-19. "We all take an oath when we took office to serve and to protect and honestly, the governor has failed that oath," said state Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WXIA 11 Alive

Tourism surges in Georgia despite pandemic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia’s travel industry made a huge comeback this year, despite the pandemic, according to state officials, making for one of the few upbeat economic stories from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Over much of the past year, beach houses and condos booked quickly and...
GEORGIA STATE
WAOK News Talk

Two of Georgia's Congressmen Team Up to Give The Governor a Message

WASHINGTON – Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, and Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, today urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to take action to address the recent surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the state of Georgia. In the letter, the members call for Kemp to place a statewide pause on elective in-patient surgeries and to extend licensing requirement waivers for hospitals and health care workers who can provide critical services beyond the September 19th deadline.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Comet

Hurricane Ida will be 'devastating' to tourism industry, Louisiana lieutenant governor says

NEW ORLEANS — First it was COVID-19. Then it was the delta variant. Now it’s Hurricane Ida. Louisiana just can’t catch a break. While many industries have found ways to get back to work amid the pandemic, tourism and hospitality are still struggling. Throw a hurricane on top of that, and it makes it even harder for some parts of Louisiana to get back on its feet.
LOUISIANA STATE
thelines.com

Georgia Governor Odds: Potential Value In Brian Kemp – Stacey Abrams Rematch

Brian Kemp$0.61-156 Vernon Jones$0.29+245. Incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp is facing a spirited primary challenge this year from ex-Democrat turned Trump supporter Vernon Jones. Jones, one of the more prominent Black Republicans, has the support of a few prominent names in Trump world, namely former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and is challenging Kemp from the right. The leading complaint of those pushing against Kemp is his failure to do anything once Joe Biden was found to have won Georgia in the Presidential election, failing to succumb to pressure from the former President to in some way flip the state for the President.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Global Travel#Home#Gdecd#Exploregeorgia Org#The General Assembly
newnanceo.com

Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Universal Recognition, A License to Work

The phrase “reduce, reuse, recycle” is a favorite of those with environmental concerns about the amount of trash generated by people and businesses. It’s also a perfect phrase to apply to occupational licensing as a transient population moves in and out of Georgia, if policymakers want the state to continue as the “number one place to do business.”
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Governor Kemp and goBeyondProfit celebrate Business Generosity Week

Throughout the pandemic, the needs of the Georgia community increased as food insecurity grew, the housing market tightened and educational norms were upended. Georgia businesses stepped in to provide vital services, materials and funding to nonprofits and other service providers on the front lines. In recognition of this, Governor Brian...
ECONOMY
newnanceo.com

Kubota’s Growth in Georgia Spurs State GEAR Award for Transportation Equipment Manufacturer of the Year

The story of Kubota in Georgia has been a story of explosive growth over the past 32 years, highlighted by its latest addition: a new $85 million, 300-acre research and development center operation under construction in Gainesville-Hall County as part of its North American manufacturing headquarters. The new center will include engineering offices, workshops, and outdoor test courses for Kubota’s vehicles, and marks the company’s fourth major expansion in Georgia since 2003. It will open in the spring of 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
accesswdun.com

Governor Brian Kemp joins The Martha Zoller Show

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Monday to talk about his upcoming appearance at the Heritage Foundation's "Save Our Paychecks" tour that is making a stop in Atlanta. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
ATLANTA, GA
Wrcbtv.com

Kemp aide Broce named to lead Department of Human Services

ATLANTA (AP) — A longtime aide to Gov. Brian Kemp is being named to lead Georgia's largest government agency. The state Board of Human Services voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Candice Broce as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services. Broce replaces Gerlda B. Hines, who had been...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Gov. Kemp: HOPE Scholarship helps over 2 Million Georgians

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Scholarship Program has helped more than 2 million Georgia students pursue postsecondary education in Georgia. “The HOPE Scholarship Program has been a game-changer for our state and helped over 2 million Georgia students achieve greater opportunity,” said Governor Kemp....
GEORGIA STATE
thesoutherneronline.com

Kemp’s executive order symbolizes larger problem

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Aug. 19 that allowed businesses to choose whether to follow local Covid-19 guidelines. He made the move despite rising coronavirus cases in the state. Though this action comes across as shocking, it is typical of his behavior as governor. Kemp has...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy