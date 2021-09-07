CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In public service, retirement shouldn’t be a choice

Cover picture for the articleThe nature of politics inherently advantages candidates from certain demographic groups. In recent times, Congress and state legislatures have done a slightly better job of reflecting the increasingly diverse racial and ethnic makeup of the nation, yet the presidency and governorships continue to be almost as white and as male as ever. These disparities are widely talked about and well-documented. In the shadow of other demographics fighting for equal representation in government, hides another underrepresented minority: young people.

The Montana Redistricting and Apportionment Commission met and adopted final criteria that will determine congressional and state legislative district maps for the next ten years. The Commission also received final population numbers from the U.S. Census, so Commission members can now begin the process of splitting Montana into two congressional districts for the 2022 election.
CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’re not counted as fully vaccinated until a full 14 days have passed since your second injection in the case of Pfizer or Moderna, or 14 days after your first dose of Janssen, despite the fact that over 80% of deaths after the vaccines occur in this window. How convenient.
Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
A billboard hailing former President Donald Trump as the second coming of Jesus Christ has been taken down. The advertisement was spotted near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia earlier this week by Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott who posted a picture of it to Twitter. It featured...
(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked part of a sweeping anti-protest bill enacted by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis, writing that officials’ reaction to peaceful protests in the summer of 2020 is akin to the unlawful racist backlash seen during 1960s protests against Jim Crow laws. Chief...
