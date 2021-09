I didn't think it could happen, but the Ravens' first trip to Las Vegas somehow ended up exactly like mine: They got up big to start and then they lost everything. In what was arguably the craziest game of Week 1, the Ravens got up big -- they led 14-0 at one point -- and then they lost the game. It's fitting that this game was in Vegas, because the game was crazier than someone going on a three-night drunken bender on the strip. In the final four minutes alone, there were three different scoring plays, including two field goals in the final 37 seconds.

