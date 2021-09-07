CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form SC 13D/A Navios Maritime Acquisit Filed by: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

 9 days ago

Vasiliki Papaefthymiou, Esq. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) August 25, 2021. (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Enact Holdings, Inc. For: Sep 15 Filed by: Gupta Rohit

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D/A Support.com, Inc. Filed by: 210 Capital, LLC

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT. TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO. § 240.13d-2(a) (Amendment No. 1)1. SUPPORT.COM, INC. (Name of Issuer) Common Stock, par value $0.0001.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc (LTH) Files Registration Statement for Proposed IPO

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Life Time intends to apply to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LTH".
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TuSimple Holdings Inc. For: Sep 09 Filed by: Lu Cheng

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Inovalon Holdings, Inc. For: Sep 07 Filed by: Boldt Jonathan R

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC TO-I/A INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICAL Filed by: INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Rule 13e-4) Tender Offer Statement Under Section 14(d)(1) or 13(e)(1) INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Name of Subject Company (Issuer) and Filing Person (Offeror)) Options to Purchase Common Stock, Par Value $0.001 Per Share. (Title of Class of Securities) 45845P108. (CUSIP Number of Class of Securities) Mary J. Grendell. Deputy General Counsel...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Everi Holdings Inc. For: Sep 07 Filed by: EHRLICH DEAN A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction(s) reflected in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan adopted by the...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D/A Bristow Group Inc. Filed by: South Dakota Investment Council

(Title of Class of Securities) (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) September 2, 2021. (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) If the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. For: Aug 31 Filed by: LoCascio Aaron

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The Issuer's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation filed with the Delaware Secretary of State on August...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Navios Maritime Holdings Clocks 48% Revenue Growth In Q2

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 47.9% year-over-year to $143.6 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $2.21 from $(2.04) in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $1.59. Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) for the quarter was $21,572 per day, compared to $7,827 per day in Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Axos Financial, Inc. For: Aug 31 Filed by: Nick Mosich

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC For: Sep 14 Filed by: MAETZOLD DEREK J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. These transactions were made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted by DJM Grantor Retained Annuity Trust...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Dutch Bros Inc. For: Sep 14 Filed by: TSG7 A AIV VI Holdings-A, L.P.

1. TSG7 A Management, LLC is the general partner of TSG7 A AIV VI, L.P., and the manager of TSG7 A VI Holdings - A, LLC, DG Coinvestor Blocker Aggregator, LLC, and Dutch Group Holdings, LLC, which is the sole member and manager of Dutch Holdings, LLC. By virtue of the foregoing relationships, TSG7 A Management, LLC may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the securities that are directly held by each of the other Reporting Persons. Voting and investment decisions by TSG7 A Management, LLC with respect to such securities are made by a committee of three or more individuals, none of whom individually has the power to direct such decisions. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein, except to the extent of its pecuniary interest, if any, therein.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Aterian, Inc. For: Sep 01 Filed by: 9830 Macarthur, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Sep 14 Filed by: Kuba Shaul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported reflects the weighted average price, rounded to the nearest cent, of shares purchased in...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Penumbra Inc For: Sep 13 Filed by: Elsesser Adam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The sales were effected pursuant to the Reporting Person's Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $276.07 to...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cloudflare, Inc. For: Sep 14 Filed by: SEIFERT THOMAS J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS

