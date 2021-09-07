CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameresco (AMRC) Announces U.S. Navy Awards it Multiple Award Construction Contract for Large General Construction Projects in the Mid-Atlantic Region

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and energy infrastructure company, announced that Naval Facilities Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) has awarded the company’s Federal Solutions team a prime contract on a large construction contract vehicle with a capacity of $950 million over 5 years. Ameresco is one of 8 awardees selected to implement projects under the contract.

www.streetinsider.com

