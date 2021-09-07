CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Ventura Harbor Village Welcomes Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco

By Jordan B. Darling
 9 days ago

VENTURA— Ventura Harbor Village welcomes new owners of Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco, an authentic Mexican eatery utilizing family recipes from Ensenada. “We were inspired to open up a Mexican restaurant in Ventura Harbor Village because of our love and passion for cooking homemade Mexican food,” said co-owners Rick Magana and his wife Christina in a press release from Ventura Harbor Village. “We dreamed of one day having our own restaurant which has now become a reality.”

