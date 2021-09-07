NV Gold Identifies Near-Surface Oxide Gold at Slumber High-Grade Targets Remain Untested at Depth

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF) (Frankfurt:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") has completed detailed mapping and Leapfrog modeling at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Permitting a 3rd drilling campaign and negotiations to secure adequate drilling equipment are underway. Drilling is expected to commence in October 2021.

