Now that CM Punk is in AEW, there's a question hanging in the air that the company hasn't dared to answer yet — will he challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship? Omega took part in the many hints AEW dropped that Punk was arriving last month, but hasn't mentioned him on AEW programming (or even Being The Elite) yet. Meanwhile, Punk has consistently named rising stars like Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Powerhouse Hobbs as wrestlers he'd love to face, but doesn't usually namedrop "The Cleaner."

