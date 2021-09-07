TZAR releases debut 'I'm OK' EP alongside new music video for "Now that Ur Gone"

Pittsburgh-based rapper/producer Moemaw Naedon is getting prolific by the minute as he teams up with producer C.Scott for a new collaborative single titled "Off the Path." Backed by C.Scott's boisterous production, Naedon proceeds to batter and bruise the beat with with his distinct gruff vocals and vivid lines like "Rippin' fire from the ice and throwing lightning in the sun." Always the type to share the fun, he also invites New Jersey's finest El Da Sensei (from The Artifacts fame) to join the fray. The veteran rapper gets passed the baton for the second verse and delivers a plethora of inner rhyme schemes of his own and both emcees reinforce the title of the song in their own unique ways. The single also comes along with a stylish lyric video created by creative minds at Moving Silence.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO