TZAR releases debut 'I'm OK' EP alongside new music video for "Now that Ur Gone"

By Patrick Ames Conner
earmilk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTZAR has unveiled her long-awaited debut EP I'm ok alongside an official video for the lead single "Now That Ur Gone", available now on all platforms and YouTube. A seven-track release, i’m ok opens with previously released 2020 single"What Ur Looking For", a shimmering exercise in self-confidence that’s propelled by bright synths and a slick palette of melodic arrangements. Next up is "Stay", an industrial-tinged modern pop jam produced by MEMBA and multi-platinum producer Djemba Djemba. Then closing things out is "Fuccboi Anthem", an empowering, fun, and extremely addictive guitar-driven pop song that’s accentuated by TZAR’s vocals and bold-faced lyrics.

