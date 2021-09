Are you looking for a way to start your week off right? Well, Loretta Lynn and her friends have you covered. Tonight, you’ll be able to tune in and see some of the hottest names in country music perform. However, it isn’t just an evening of great live-streamed music. In fact, the proceeds from the concert event will go to a good cause. Hometown Rising will help those affected by the devastating floods that washed away a portion of Middle Tennessee back in August.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO