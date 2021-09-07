CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

James L. Fogle

richlandsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames L. Fogle, 78, of Lucas, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Saturday, September 4, 2021. James was born in Marion, Ohio, on June 8, 1943. He was the son of Maxine Stewart. A hard worker, James retired after over thirty years from the telephone company. He faithfully attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Lucas. James was a friend to all and a stranger to none, he was a true people person. A true lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. He was lifetime member of the Galion Elks.

www.richlandsource.com

