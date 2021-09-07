Buffalo Bills Rooting Interests Week #1

Welcome to the first iteration of 2021’s “Buffalo Bills Rooting Interests”! This series began on r/BuffaloBills in 2019 and I am happy to bring it to Buffalo Fanatics this season. These posts are intended to provide Bills fans with the rationale behind who they should root for in every game in every week of the NFL regular season. Included is the Game Importance Scale which rates games from 👏👏👏👏👏 (Most Important) to 👏 (Least Important). Future additions of this series will be posted every Tuesday by 12:00PM ET.