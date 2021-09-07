CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, GA

Clothes giveaway scheduled for Sept. 18 in Louisville

augustachronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is welcome to a clothes giveaway in the parking lot of the former middle school at 1200 School Street, Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. "The event is sponsored by Berta's Clothes Closet in association with the Good Shepherd Thrift Store, God's Many Blessings, JCCI Warden Calvin Oliphant, Queensborough Bank and various individuals too many to name," said Blanche Greene, coordinator of the event.

www.augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Clothing#Charity#Clothes Closet#Queensborough Bank#Covid
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy