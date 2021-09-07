Clothes giveaway scheduled for Sept. 18 in Louisville

Everyone is welcome to a clothes giveaway in the parking lot of the former middle school at 1200 School Street, Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. "The event is sponsored by Berta's Clothes Closet in association with the Good Shepherd Thrift Store, God's Many Blessings, JCCI Warden Calvin Oliphant, Queensborough Bank and various individuals too many to name," said Blanche Greene, coordinator of the event.