Americans are Spending More on Subscriptions and are Less Aware of their Spending, Says West Monroe Poll

savannahceo.com
 9 days ago

West Monroe, a national business and technology consulting firm, today released a poll, "The State of Subscription Services Spending." The results show that consumers are continuing to spend more on subscription services in an increasingly digital economy. While consumers are less aware of their total monthly expenses on subscriptions compared to three years ago, certain services—including those that gained prominence during the pandemic—are very top-of-mind for buyers.

