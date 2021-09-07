CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Chamber CEO Chris Clark: Understanding Georgia's Labor Shortage Crisis

By Chris Clark
It's no secret. Our nation is facing a labor shortage crisis unlike anything we have ever seen. COVID-19 has shifted the way we approach our jobs and how we prioritize our lives. Just this week, Commissioner Mark Butler with the Georgia Department of Labor shared that despite a 300% increase in those who gained employment in July over June of this year, businesses are still struggling to find workers due to numerous factors including a shift in priorities and mindset. In essence, COVID-19 has recalibrated society as we know it. Workers are scarce in nearly every industry, from service and hospitality to manufacturing, construction, agriculture and even office jobs. But to understand the long-term impacts of today's crisis, we must examine the causes of this growing talent shortage.

CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
