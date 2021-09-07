The Citizens Initiative: SCAMS

9-07-2021 - Welcome back citizens of Fannin County and beyond!. This month is SCAMS, they come in many forms and schemes, and yes, they can be clever in their attack as they have been doing this for a long time. I must confess that even being in this profession, I too, almost fell prey to one. They will reach out to you via mail, phone, or email using tactics like intimidation, fear, threats, and winnings to prey upon you. It may be a loved one in jail that needs money for bond, a loved one that’s been injured and needs money for medical care, a warrant will be issued for owing the IRS if you don’t pay, the Social Security Administration is going to take legal action and freeze your accounts, a bill hasn’t been paid, or even winnings that you need to pay the taxes before you receive your winnings.