How can Georgia's win over Clemson shape recruiting?
A win against Clemson is great for the polls, but can it set the tone for Georgia’s recruiting efforts as well? We take a look.
A win against Clemson is great for the polls, but can it set the tone for Georgia’s recruiting efforts as well? We take a look.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0