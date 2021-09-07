CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can Georgia's win over Clemson shape recruiting?

By Jake Reuse about 6 hours
 8 days ago
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A win against Clemson is great for the polls, but can it set the tone for Georgia’s recruiting efforts as well? We take a look.

Three key questions for Georgia ahead of South Carolina

We're back for another edition of "Three Questions" after another Georgia victory this past weekend. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let's take a quick look back at questions the Bulldogs answered in a 56-7 win over UAB, then look ahead to those that Kirby Smart and company need to answer Saturday against South Carolina.
Kirby Smart reveals Georgia defensive back is ineligible

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart revealed defensive back William Poole is ineligible for the first four games of the season but will be back with the Bulldogs soon. “William is ineligible for the first four games due to academics,” Smart said on Tuesday. “But he did a tremendous job to get himself in that position to get back. He was not going to be able to play this year, he was able to get a waiver and he is now eligible after the Vanderbilt game he’ll be back with us. So we’re looking forward to getting his depth back to help us out”
Tigers Today: Will Taylor providing 'spark' to Clemson offense

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
Another Georgia QB dealing with injury Smart says

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is dealing with his own injury after starting in place of the injured JT Daniels this past Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media following practice on Tuesday and gave an update on both quarterbacks. “JT feels much better. He’s continuing to improve. He’s better...
SEC defenses are returning to form in 2021

For years, fans and supporters of the Southeastern Conference have scoffed at other leagues. As the Air Raid offense took over the Big 12, the SEC would laugh and claim that leagues outside of the southeastern footprint just played little to no defense. Then the spread evolution happened. The SEC...
DB R.J. Johnson picks first SEC offer from Florida Gators

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy junior defensive back R.J. Johnson started feeling excited when the phone rang and Florida cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar’s name came up. As it turns out, Montinar’s call was to bring more good news. The Florida Gators had a scholarship offer for the 6-foot-3, 185-pound...
Gramlich and Mac Lain: Recapping Week Two in the ACC

ACC Network’s Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain break down everything ACC football on their podcast “Gramlich & Mac Lain.” On their most recent episode, the duo recapped everything that happened in the ACC in week two of the college football season. To start, Gramlich and Mac Lain highlight the...
Kentucky Football ranked No. 20 in country by PFF

The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) might be the most polarizing college football team in the country right now. UK’s national rankings are all over the place. If you ask the people who make up the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, they’d tell you that Kentucky is firmly a top-40 team in the country, but not worthy of a top-30 spot. ESPN’s Football Power Index has UK at No. 30 in the country, but the site’s own power rankings tab the ‘Cats as the 23rd best team in the nation right now. ESPN studio anchor Peter Burns took to Twitter to pump up Kentucky, calling it “an absolute joke” that UK is not ranked in the Top 25. Our friends over at On3 ranked Kentucky 46th (just one spot ahead of Missouri), which we’re still trying to forgive them for.
Daily briefing: On Ohio State’s defense, the Mountain West and the heart and soul of the Heisman

It’s easy, and all too soothing, for Ohio State fans who are licking their wounds after the loss to Oregon to look back to 2014, when the Buckeyes lost to Virginia Tech in Week 2, were written off, and simply never lost again. Those Buckeyes had a freshman quarterback (J.T. Barrett), same as these (C.J. Stroud). Barrett threw three interceptions (and got sacked seven times) in that loss to the Hokies. But don’t stare too closely at the 2014 game. Virginia Tech also turned the ball over three times and gained only 324 yards of total offense. In other words, Ohio State’s defense played well. This season’s Buckeyes have given up 30-plus points in consecutive games and can’t stop the run. If that doesn’t get fixed, it will be a grumpy season at the Horseshoe.
Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State loss was cemented well before kickoff

While discussing the shocking upset of Florida State by Jacksonville State, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit felt the loss was set to happen well before kickoff. On an episode of The ESPN College Football Podcast, Herbstreit discussed why he felt Florida State was set up to lose after their impressive season opener against Notre Dame.
Florida running back makes joke about Alabama game point spread

Florida running back Dameon Pierce has jokes prior to this weekend’s matchup between the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide. With the Alabama offense’s explosiveness, Pierce was pleasantly surprised by the two-touchdown spread for the game. “Only 15 points? They’re being nice to us, ain’t they?” said Pierce. “I mean,...
WATCH: Travon Walker on playing in UGA's defense, Ameer Speed on Shane Beamer

On how the defense has prepared so far and how it’ll translate to South Carolina…. “My thoughts on the defense so far, we’re doing pretty good, playing some good ball right now but as always looking out, we always have things to improve on. This upcoming week, playing South Carolina, an SEC East opponent, we just have to play to our expectation, and just keep improving as a defense every week.”
