Agriculture

In the nursery with John Ruter

uga.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Ruter, Allan M. Armitage Professor in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, was named UGA’s 2021 Inventor of the Year for the many plant varieties he’s developed over his years at the university. Ruter came to UGA in 1990 to serve as the nursery crop research specialist at...

research.uga.edu

uga.edu

John & Cathie Crawford

The couple from Atlanta contributes to an annual scholarship program that supports UGA students help fill in the financial gaps that can crop up from year to year. Known as the Crawford Scholarship by its recipients, it supports 20 students—five per class—each year at UGA. “I look at this as...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
uga.edu

UGA College of Engineering

Technology developed by the UGA New Materials Institute. Manufacturers of single-use personal care items—like body washes, toothpastes, cosmetics and wipes—that have historically contained environmentally-persistent abrasives can utilize a new drop-in technology with confidence the new materials will biologically degrade in wastewater conditions, resulting in no micronized plastics. In a first-of-its kind study, research from the University of Georgia New Materials Institute demonstrates that cosmetic microbeads made from a naturally derived polymer—polyhydroxyalkanoates, or PHAs—developed by researchers at the Institute reached complete biological degradation in 15 weeks or less in municipal wastewater.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Associate professor quoted on the importance of cattle evaluation

Lee Jones, an associate professor in College of Veterinary Medicine, was recently quoted in a Polk County Standard Journal article about cattle evaluation. Cattle evaluations play a critical role in maintaining and owning ranches. These evaluations allow owners to see which animals are fit to reproduce, keeping their investment secure.
AGRICULTURE
uga.edu

Alumna Christina Faust addresses Girl Scouts

Ecology alumna Christina Faust was the keynote speaker at the annual Athens-area Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Annual Clementi Holder Promises to Keep Breakfast on Sept. 9. Faust is currently a postdoctoral scholar in the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State University, where she researches how human activities influence the transmission of pathogens across species, and how that influences human disease risk.
ATHENS, GA
#Nursery#The University Of Florida#Uga#The Tifton Campus#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
uga.edu

UGA’s first Black graduate releases autobiography

A virtual book launch will celebrate Mary Frances Early's new book. The Mary Frances Early College of Education and the University of Georgia Libraries invite the community to celebrate the launch of Mary Frances Early’s autobiography, “The Quiet Trailblazer: My Journey as the First Black Graduate of the University of Georgia.”
ATLANTA, GA
uga.edu

Reported cases of COVID-19 fall at the University of Georgia

Reported cases of COVID-19 at the University of Georgia fell sharply for the week of Sept. 6-12, down by two-thirds from the preceding week, according to data released today on the University Health Center’s website, which provides weekly updates to the campus community. The number of reported cases is the lowest in a month, since before classes began.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Hispanic Heritage Month Alumni Spotlight: Ashley Soriano (AB ’19)

Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of spotlights highlighting the work of some of our alumni in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Please watch for more profiles in the weeks to come. Ashley Soriano is a multimedia reporter for Fox News based in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Democrat

UC Davis earns Top-10 U.S. News ranking

U.S. News & World Report rankings released on Monday put UC Davis among the top-10 public universities in the country and highlight the social mobility the campus offers students — adding to recognition received in recent weeks. In five rankings, the campus stands out among universities around the world, shines...
DAVIS, CA
uga.edu

Women's Leadership Fellows shape the future of campus

The University of Georgia established the Women’s Leadership Fellows Program in 2015 to provide a selected group of current faculty and administrators with dedicated time to develop and hone leadership skills and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities confronting research universities. The program specifically focuses on issues women face in academic administration.
COLLEGES
cbslocal.com

U.S. News And World Report: 2 Pittsburgh Universities Among 100 Best Colleges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh universities made the top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the best colleges in the country. The rankings, released Monday, included Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. Carnegie Mellon came in at No. 25, the second-highest...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern expands veteran student success program with grant

Georgia Southern University’s long-term commitment to veteran student success has a boost thanks to a U.S. Department of Education grant. The grant, totaling almost $459,000, is to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) on all three of Georgia Southern University’s campuses, located in Savannah, Statesboro and Hinesville. The CEVSS goal is to increase enrollment and retention of the University’s veteran students. The awarded amount will be paid out over three years.
SAVANNAH, GA
uga.edu

UGA earns No. 16 ranking among nation’s best public universities

New ranking marks the university’s sixth consecutive year in the top 20. For the sixth year in a row, the University of Georgia has earned a top 20 spot in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of America’s best public universities. The 2022 ranking puts UGA in the No. 16...
COLLEGES
moreheadstate.edu

MSU recognizes faculty and staff through Distinguished Service Awards

Morehead State faculty has announced the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Service Awards. These awards recognize faculty and staff for their service to the campus community and their fields of study. Mindy Highley (Class of 1991, 1993), assistant vice president for alumni relations and development, was awarded the Distinguished Staff...
MOREHEAD, KY
statepress.com

ASU named No. 1 in innovation for the seventh straight year

The University also climbed in rankings for undergraduate teaching from 16 to 10. ASU was named the No. 1 "most innovative" university in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for the seventh consecutive year in a row. The top five schools for innovation this year, excluding ASU, include...
COLLEGES
bc.edu

Laura O’Dwyer and Research Team Receive National Science Foundation Grant

Laura O'Dwyer, professor of Measurement, Evaluation, Statistics & Assessment at the Lynch School of Education and Human Development, is part of a team that was awarded a prestigious interdisciplinary grant from the National Science Foundation. The five-year grant will support the launch of a new science and technology center, the NSF Center for Chemical Currencies of a Microbial Planet.
EDUCATION
wgauradio.com

UGA lands Top 20 ranking from US News & World Report

For the sixth year in a row, the University of Georgia gets a spot in the Top 20 spot in U.S. News & World Report magazine’s rankings of America’s best public universities. The latest ratings put UGA in the number 16 spot, just ahead of Ohio State University and Purdue University, which are tied at 17.
COLLEGES
azpm.org

University of Arizona offering take home COVID-19 tests

University of Arizona student Blake Gerken receives a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the campus's Student Union Memorial Center on April 16, 2021 as a participant in a nationwide vaccine study involving more than 20 universities. The University of Arizona is offering take-home COVID-19 tests to students and employees....
ARIZONA STATE
uga.edu

Georgia 4-H receives AmeriCorps funding to support youth programs

University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s Georgia 4-H program is one of 21 Georgia organizations to receive AmeriCorps funding to support programming across the state. Organizations in Georgia received $4,531,101 in AmeriCorps funding from the federal agency for 2021-22. With the agency’s unique model, the grants announced will leverage an additional $4 million from the private sector, foundations, and other sources, further increasing the return on the federal investment.
GEORGIA STATE

