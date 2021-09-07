Colorado Strong Returns for Second Year, Sharing Funds in Support of NAMI
The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation (LHBF) have announced the return of Colorado Strong, a joint initiative created in 2020 to raise funds to support the Colorado craft brewing industry in the wake of COVID-19. The center of the initiative is a benefit beer made entirely with Colorado ingredients and brewed by participating Colorado breweries across the state.arkvalleyvoice.com
