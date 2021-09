Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is having a very good 2021. Investors should be a happy bunch as well. Up until early August, CLF stock was on a roll with an 80% gain since the start of the year. Since then, shares have given back some of those gains. The slide hasn’t been a big one — CLF dropped from a close of $26.02 on Aug. 10 to its current price of $22.76 — but that’s been enough to scare off some investors.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO