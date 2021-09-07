CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cubii JR1 on sale for $230 slips under your desk so you can work out while you work

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new day comes a new set of Amazon daily deals. Today you can grab the Cubii JR1 under-desk elliptical machine on sale for $229.99. This workout machine normally sells for around $290 and has recently been going for as much as $309. We've seen it drop down to $200 at Best Buy but not in several months. Today's price is the lowest it has been on Amazon, but the price is only good through the end of the day.

www.windowscentral.com

