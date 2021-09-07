CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Arteza: How BNPL is Helping Parents, Students Pay for Back-to-School Supplies

Many students are heading back to the classroom after more than a year of online and hybrid learning. Both kids and parents may be ready for school routines to shift closer to historical norms, but the way families pay for back-to-school supplies may not revert to legacy practices. Some consumers are eager to go back to stores after months of closures, according to John Caskey, vice president of technology at art supply retailer Arteza, but their payment preferences have since evolved.

