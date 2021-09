They didn't succeed at first with a mask mandate on Sept. 8, but a three-member majority of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors is willing to try again. The first try was with an urgency ordinance which, had it passed, would have immediately made masks required indoors in public spaces throughout all of Monterey County, including cities, for all people above the age of 2. Urgency ordinances require a four/fifths vote instead of a simple majority, as is the case for regular ordinances.

