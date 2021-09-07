CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bitcoin Officially Becomes Legal Tender In El Salvador, Country Secures First 400 BTC Purchase

By Adrian Klent
zycrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador has implemented Bitcoin as legal tender. The country buys 400BTC, becoming first nation-state to do so. Market remains highly optimistic of future outcome. September 7 has arrived, and with it the delivery of the promised Bitcoin Law implementation in El Salvador. The law, which was proposed by President Nayib Bukele and passed into law by the country’s legislature in June, has come into effect three months after.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be 100% Functional in the ‘Next Few Days,’ Says President Nayib Bukele

President Nayib Bukele says that El Salvador’s Chivo cryptocurrency wallet will soon be fully operational. The news comes in the wake of technical difficulties since El Salvador became the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender on September 7th, promising its citizens $30 worth of Bitcoin with the optional use of the BitGo-created wallet.
ECONOMY
Beaumont Enterprise

Problems continue to plague El Savador's bitcoin rollout

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continued to plague the system Tuesday. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Why launching Bitcoin, Chivo wallet was ‘too much of a challenge’ for El Salvador President

The rollout of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, was a great moment for the cryptocurrency community worldwide, even as the whole event didn’t play out quite as planned. The Central American country’s president Nayib Bukele has since taken to Twitter to reassure the citizens that all issues will be fixed very soon while admitting that the whole process was challenging. He said,
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Btc#Bitcoins#Legislature#Bitcoin Law#Spanish#Microstrategy#Bloomberg#Jpmorgan#Fmnl#Latin American
investing.com

El Salvador to exclude foreign investors from Bitcoin tax policies

El Salvador is doing all it can to see that its Bitcoin Law is a success. Authorities of the countries are now looking to exempt foreign investors from taxes on Bitcoin profits. Javier Argueta, the legal adviser to El Salvador’s president, disclosed the information that is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

El Salvador reportedly grants tax exemptions for Bitcoin (BTC) investors

In a move aimed towards attracting investors, authorities in El Salvador are reportedly set to exempt them from all forms of capital gains and income tax related to Bitcoin. Indications regarding this move began to gain wave following an announcement by one of the country’s Presidential Legal Counsel. Tax exemptions...
INCOME TAX
codelist.biz

No taxes in El Salvador

The government of El Salvador wants to exempt investors from capital gains tax and income tax on Bitcoin (BTC), a legal adviser to the president said. Javier Argueta, a legal advisor to President Nayib Bukele, wants to attract foreign investors with substantial Bitcoin tax breaks, Agence France-Presse reported in September.
INCOME TAX
International Business Times

El Salvador President Says Half A Million Using New Bitcoin Wallet

There are now more than half a million people using El Salvador's bitcoin wallet, President Nayib Bukele announced. The country of 6.6 million people this month became the first to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been the official currency for two decades. "We currently...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
zycrypto.com

Asia On The Verge Of Igniting MultiBillion-Dollar Crypto Bearish Storm

South Korea to shut down over 40 cryptocurrency exchanges for failure to comply with new regulations. Cryptocurrency crackdowns are reducing the impact of Asian countries on the cryptocurrency market. Other countries are benefiting from Asia’s continued witch-hunt of the sector. The cryptocurrency market in South Korea has been seeing a...
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

Lightning Adoption Propelling Bitcoin Usage In El Salvador And Beyond

The bitcoin capacity of the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution, keeps hitting new all-time highs every week. The network now houses over 2,400 BTC in more than 73,000 channels. Since bitcoin officially became a legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, Lightning saw almost 2,000 new channels opened and 100 additional bitcoin stored in them.
CELL PHONES
zycrypto.com

Amid Staunch Criticism, President Bukele Reveals El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be Working 100% In Coming Days

El Salvador’s Chivo wallet issues 95% resolved. Critics of the country’s Bitcoin adoption point out the wallet flaws as indicators of deeper problems. The country’s government is however determined to prove doubters wrong. Yesterday, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele revealed that 95% of the technical issues the country’s official Bitcoin...
PERSONAL FINANCE
zycrypto.com

El Salvador Will Penalize Businesses That Refuse to Accept Bitcoin Payments

El Salvador will penalize businesses that refuse to accept Bitcoin as payment. El Salvador has finally legalized Bitcoin as a national currency. With the new law comes many changes to the previous money system and the proponents behind the Bitcoin adoption law are working tirelessly to make sure that Bitcoin usage reaches every part of the country.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Bukele Promises to Fix Chivo Bitcoin App Bugs, Says it Has 0.5m Users

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has been feting the success of the country’s Chivo bitcoin (BTC) app and wallet, claiming that it has “over half a million users”, or around 8% of the country's population. He also admitted that technical issues had blighted the launch, while detractors are claiming that Chivo has actually flopped.
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

Poll: 48% of Brazilians Support Making Bitcoin Their Official Currency

The study cites “protection against inflation and financial instability” as the major reason for investing in cryptocurrency. A recent poll from Sherlock Communications has found that nearly half of Brazilians agree that Bitcoin should be adopted as the currency of the country, following in the footsteps of El Salvador. Brazilians...
CURRENCIES
The Millennial Source

Bitcoin’s bumpy first week in El Salvador

For several consecutive days, the Chivo experienced technical difficulties, ranging from not being able to access the digital wallet to not being deposited the US$30 bonus that the president had promised all users who signed up for the new app. What happened?. On September 7, El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin...
CURRENCIES
zycrypto.com

China Unveils Plans For H2 2021 — Crypto Witch Hunt May Be Coming To An End

The People’s Bank of China has stated that its crackdown on virtual currencies has been achieved and is now under normalized supervision. The mission for the remaining months of the year is to “maintain” the status quo which is a hint that the sector may not see any major regulatory actions in the near future.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Moneygram, Western Union Could Lose Nearly Half A Billion Dollars Yearly, Courtesy Of El Salvador Adopting Bitcoin

The new bitcoin law that recognizes the most valuable cryptocurrency by market valuation, as legal tender in El Salvador may be putting some of the biggest finance firms providing financial services in the country out of business. El Salvador residents are beneficiaries of the transparency and speed that comes with using it to carry out day-to-day transactions.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

On Bitcoin Getting To $100k, Chainalysis CEO Tells How Long The Crypto Rally Will Last

Michael Gronager – CEO of Chainalysis – has stated that he expects the price of Bitcoin to go above $100,000 by the end of this year, or at the latest, early next year. He made the call while speaking with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang in an interview where he talked about the prospects and challenges of the cryptocurrency market. The CEO is bullish on Bitcoin for the long term as he also claims that the cryptocurrency can see way higher prices.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Indian Government May Define Crypto As A Commodity Through New Law

Regulatory clarity may soon arrive for cryptocurrencies in India, the second-most populous country in the world, as the country plans to introduce a new law that will regard cryptocurrencies as commodities for taxation purposes. According to local news outlet Albawaba, the South Asian country’s government has proposed draft legislation that...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy