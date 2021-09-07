Bitcoin Officially Becomes Legal Tender In El Salvador, Country Secures First 400 BTC Purchase
El Salvador has implemented Bitcoin as legal tender. The country buys 400BTC, becoming first nation-state to do so. Market remains highly optimistic of future outcome. September 7 has arrived, and with it the delivery of the promised Bitcoin Law implementation in El Salvador. The law, which was proposed by President Nayib Bukele and passed into law by the country’s legislature in June, has come into effect three months after.zycrypto.com
