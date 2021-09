From the very start of the “war on terror”, the UK government approached terrorism as a problem emanating from the “other”. In the twenty years since 9/11, the UK’s counterterrorism policies have acted as a form of border control, serving to reinforce an exclusionary British identity, and control membership and belonging in the UK.The government has made no secret of this fact, claiming in its 2009 flagship Contest strategy that: “We want to make it harder for violent extremists to operate in our country and win support for their activities and ideologies. But we also need to be clear about...

