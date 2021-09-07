CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Sen. Rand Paul meets with local superintendents to discuss COVID

By Jarrod Mills
Sentinel-Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Rand Paul made a stop in London Thursday morning to meet with local superintendents and hear their concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the pandemic. “We are pleased Senator Rand Paul was here to meet with the the superintendents in our region to discuss challenges, especially in the context of COVID-19 mitigation, among other serious issues that face public education currently,” Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said following a closed meeting between superintendents and the senator. “We really appreciate him coming and hearing our ground-level perspective.”

