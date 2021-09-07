VANILLA FUDGE Releases Cover Version Of THE SUPREMES Classic ‘Stop In The Name Of Love’
VANILLA FUDGE has released a “fudged up” version of THE SUPREMES classic “Stop In the Name Of Love” and a tribute to their bandmate, “To The Legacy Of Tim Bogert”. The legendary VANILLA FUDGE, the original lineup of Mark Stein, Carmine Appice, Vincent Martel and Tim Bogert, together one final time, take listeners on a psychedelically tinged version of THE SUPREMES classic “Stop In The Name Of Love”. This masterpiece is an instant classic, putting on display the virtuosity and raw talent of one of the pioneers of psyche rock.wesb.com
Comments / 0