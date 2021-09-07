CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VANILLA FUDGE Releases Cover Version Of THE SUPREMES Classic ‘Stop In The Name Of Love’

wesb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANILLA FUDGE has released a “fudged up” version of THE SUPREMES classic “Stop In the Name Of Love” and a tribute to their bandmate, “To The Legacy Of Tim Bogert”. The legendary VANILLA FUDGE, the original lineup of Mark Stein, Carmine Appice, Vincent Martel and Tim Bogert, together one final time, take listeners on a psychedelically tinged version of THE SUPREMES classic “Stop In The Name Of Love”. This masterpiece is an instant classic, putting on display the virtuosity and raw talent of one of the pioneers of psyche rock.

jack1065.com

Vanilla Fudge’s Carmine Appice shares 9/11 recollections in advance of 20th anniversary of attacks

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice has shared with ABC Audio his recollections of that awful day. The Brooklyn, New York, native says he was living in California at that time, and he recalls that he was sick that day and was watching on television as the Twin Towers collapsed after terrorists flew passenger planes into the buildings.
BROOKLYN, NY

