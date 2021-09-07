CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Efficacy of omega-3 PUFAs in depression: A meta-analysis

By Yuhua Liao
Nature.com
 9 days ago

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. After the publication of the article the authors noticed that names of two authors have not been spelled fully: M. Subramaniapillai and R. S. McIntyer, which should appear as Mehala Subramanieapillai and Roger S. McIntyre. The original article has been corrected.

