CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bitcoin currency launch in El Salvador hindered by faulty wallet

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMl7q_0bohskvj00

El Salvador has been forced to temporarily disable the bitcoin wallet app used to support the groundbreaking rollout of the cryptocurrency as a form of legal tender in the country.

From today, people in El Salvador will be able to pay for goods and services with the cryptocurrency after president Nayib Bukele pushed through the Bitcoin Law earlier this year.

Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blog

But within hours of launch the Chivo wallet app used to support payments had already run into problems due to network capacity issues.

“For a few moments Chivo wallet won’t work, we have disconnected it while increasing the capacity of the servers,” President Bukele tweeted in Spanish.

“The installation problems that some people had were for that reason. We prefer to correct it before reconnecting.”

In a subsequent tweet he described the issue as a “relatively straightforward problem”, adding “but it cannot be fixed with the system connected”.

The official Twitter account for the Chivo wallet replied with a gif of the cartoon character Spongebob thinking, joking that the downtime was to give Salvadorans more time to think about how to spend the free $30 worth of bitcoin that each citizen receives when downloading the app.

The giveaway is part of the government’s attempts to encourage the nationwide adoption of bitcoin as a form of currency, which has faced resistance among some people in the country.

A recent survey by the Central American University found that only 4.8 per cent of those questioned actually had a comprehensive understanding of how bitcoin worked.

There have been protests in the capital, San Salvador, in recent days, with some worried about price volatility making the cryptocurrency an unstable store of value.

Bitcoin has risen in price five-fold over the past 12 months but crashed from an all-time high above $64,000 in April to below $30,000 by July. It has since recovered considerably and is currently trading around $51,000.

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Amid Staunch Criticism, President Bukele Reveals El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be Working 100% In Coming Days

El Salvador’s Chivo wallet issues 95% resolved. Critics of the country’s Bitcoin adoption point out the wallet flaws as indicators of deeper problems. The country’s government is however determined to prove doubters wrong. Yesterday, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele revealed that 95% of the technical issues the country’s official Bitcoin...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet Saw 500,000 Registrations In One Week

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has shared updated information on the state-owned bitcoin and dollar wallet Chivo on Twitter, as well as some news regarding the country’s work towards facilitating BTC usage and exchange. Bukele disclosed that there are 200 Chivo bitcoin ATMs up and running in the...
TECHNOLOGY
abc17news.com

Problems continue to plague El Savador’s bitcoin rollout

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continue to plague the system. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption. Still, users like street vendor César Estrada who were able to download the wallet have been unable to access the bitcoins.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#El Salvador#Cryptocurrency#Twitter#Salvadorans
dailyhodl.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be 100% Functional in the ‘Next Few Days,’ Says President Nayib Bukele

President Nayib Bukele says that El Salvador’s Chivo cryptocurrency wallet will soon be fully operational. The news comes in the wake of technical difficulties since El Salvador became the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender on September 7th, promising its citizens $30 worth of Bitcoin with the optional use of the BitGo-created wallet.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

El Salvador Bitcoin Day Bloodbath Sends Trading Volume Surging

After a long period of decline, the Bitcoin trading volume has finally shot up during the bloodbath of El Salvador’s legal tender day. Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges Up On El Salvador’s Legal Tender Tuesday. As per the latest Arcane Research report, the BTC trading volume has spiked up this week...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador’s Bitcoin day: The first of many or a one-off?

On Sept. 7, in a historic first, the small Central American nation of El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The true significance of this day for how people all around the world exchange value and what meaning they ascribe to the concept of money will take some time to reify and be fully understood. Yet, what is already clear is that September 2021 will be up there next to January 2009 in the history books of the digitization of finance.
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

Lightning Adoption Propelling Bitcoin Usage In El Salvador And Beyond

The bitcoin capacity of the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution, keeps hitting new all-time highs every week. The network now houses over 2,400 BTC in more than 73,000 channels. Since bitcoin officially became a legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, Lightning saw almost 2,000 new channels opened and 100 additional bitcoin stored in them.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
bitcoinist.com

Why Is Ukraine Is Doing An “El Salvador” And Making Bitcoin Legal Tender?

Last week, Ukraine legalized cryptocurrency in a near-unanimous vote. And it looks like the former Soviet bloc republic is taking things a step further by making Bitcoin legal tender. Legal tender refers to a lawfully recognized means of exchange to settle a debt or meet a financial obligation. In other...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador reportedly fixes crypto wallet after bumpy Bitcoin rollout

El Salvador’s Bitcoin (BTC) adoption drive met its first roadblock after citizens reported problems downloading and operating the state-run Chivo wallet. While the wallet was taken down soon after it went live, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele later announced that all the issues related to the BTC wallet have been fixed. He tweeted:
ECONOMY
Connecticut Post

El Salvador Makes History as First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as National Currency

Update 9/7: Bitcoin will officially go into effect as a form of legal tneder as of 3:00 PM EST today. The El Salvadorian governnment has set up around 200 bitcoin ATMs around the country as businesses are now required to accept the cryptocurrency, provided that they are technologically able to accept it.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Ladders

Bill Gates’s dark prediction for the next pandemic

• Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he’s “a little worried” about pandemic preparedness. • In a report from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the organization calls for long-term investing in healthcare systems, while addressing vaccine inequality. • Gates had predicted a pandemic in 2015. The world hasn’t done enough...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

241K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy