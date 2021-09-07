CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get To Know: Huey Mnemonic

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO'Shay Mullins, aka Huey Mnemonic, is on a mission — the details of which he’s not quite ready to share. The Detroit-based producer has been at work for well-over a decade, but began making waves with the release of his debut EP in 2019. Published on the now-defunct Vanity Press label, the self-titled four-tracker dabbled in different moods and musical traditions, attracting attention from both sides of the Atlantic. Three EPs, two singles and a handful of collaborations later, Mnemonic’s name is firmly on the map. “I’ve been making music since I was 16,” he tells us, “but I don't think I really felt that this could go somewhere until I was 23, where I was like: ‘Alright I really want to give this a shot and see if it's possible’.”

