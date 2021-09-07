Herron gets ten years for sexual assault

Judge Deborah E. Curcillo of the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas sentenced Demetrice Herron, aged 41, to a term of imprisonment of at least 10 years and up to 20 years in the custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. A Dauphin County jury convicted Herron of sexual assault in March of this year. Detective Scott Meier of the Susquehanna Township Police Department charged Herron with the October 19, 2018, assault that occurred in a parking lot on North Front Street.