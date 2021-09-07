Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

Tuesday will be hot and humid with a high in the mid 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Winds will increase to a south breeze. A cold front will sweep across the state this evening. A few storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma by late afternoon and expand across the front as it moves southeast. Isolated storms are possible for the Metro by late evening. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe with damaging winds as the main threats. The storms will weaken as they move into southern Oklahoma overnight. Cooler and drier air will follow with seasonal highs in the upper 80s Wednesday.