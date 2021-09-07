CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye has designed a decanter for the oldest single malt Scotch whisky ever bottled.

By Ekta Joshi
luxurylaunches.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiskey connoisseurs do not mind splurging on the finest scotch in the market. And one such rare wonder to hit the shelves is an 80-year-old Gordon & MacPhail scotch which is also the oldest single malt scotch ever bottled in the world. Yes, that’s right!. Presented in a bottle and...

luxurylaunches.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
