British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye has designed a decanter for the oldest single malt Scotch whisky ever bottled.

When you glance inside the prized liquor cabinets of “serious” collectors of scotch whisky and rum in particular, you might be surprised to see relatively few recognizable labels from beloved scotch and rum distilleries. Unlike say, the world of bourbon, this is because the most sought-after bottles in the scotch and rum world very often come not directly from the distilleries themselves, but from independent bottlers who seek out choice barrels from those distillers. Although this concept certainly exists in the American whiskey world, via high-profile bottlers such as Kentucky Owl or Old Carter, it’s perhaps more noticeable when looking at scotch and rum because these bottles tend to offer an experience that in many cases can’t be had any other way. Whereas many scotch whisky and rum distilleries don’t offer any of their well-aged brands at cask strength, for instance, almost all independent bottlers focus on cask-strength whisky and rum. For the most intent collectors, then, these types of bottles are often touted as the purest expression of a distillery’s house style.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO