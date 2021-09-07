Impossible's new vegan chicken has arrived. Here's where to get the nuggets in the Bay Area
Impossible Foods’ first foray into vegan chicken hits the Bay Area on Tuesday — in a crispy, golden-brown nugget format. The Redwood City company’s plant-based chicken nuggets are now for sale at burger joint Gott’s Roadside as well as El Alto Jr., a one-month pop-up preview for chef Traci Des Jardins’ upcoming restaurant, El Alto, at the brand-new State Street Market in downtown Los Altos. There are Gott’s locations in San Francisco, Greenbrae, Napa, St. Helena, Palo Alto and Walnut Creek.www.sfchronicle.com
