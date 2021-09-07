Sasha Banks ‘Breaking Rules’ Backstage In WWE?
Sasha Banks has been a huge outcast by many in the WWE – especially those at the top of WWE. Sasha Banks did a number on herself and her push by breaking the Covid guidelines that have been set out by WWE. It should be noted that Banks is not vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated must stay away from those who are and they must not go out in public. Banks went out in public before SummerSlam causing a huge punishment which has seen her away from TV. Will Banks continue to push back? CM Punk & Edge Bank Payments Revealed.wrestling-edge.com
