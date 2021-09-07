CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Dan Mullen Understands Enthusiasm for Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson

By Ethan Budowsky
AllGators
AllGators
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1KX2_0bohqdp400

Following the Florida Gators' season-opening 35-14 win over Florida Atlantic, much of the discourse has surrounded the quarterback situation.

Quarterbacks are always in the news when Dan Mullen and Florida are involved, but what some are calling a quarterback controversy has unexpectedly sparked in Gainesville this week.

After Gator fans watched redshirt junior Emory Jones struggle to move the ball through the air, and redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson electrify The Swamp with a 73-yard touchdown run, they seem to have taken up an affection for Richardson.

Richardson, a Gainesville native wearing Tim Tebow’s famous No. 15, captured the hearts of fans with a slick hurdle over an FAU defender late in the fourth quarter. Head coach Dan Mullen understands why the fans are infatuated with Richardson, because he saw the same thing up close and personal when Tebow was a freshman.

“I was here in '06 and there was enthusiasm, huge enthusiasm for Tim Tebow and he played about six, seven plays a game,” Mullen recalled on Monday. “But those six, seven plays are a lot of enthusiasm. So yeah, I've seen it before and understand it."

When you take out the touchdown from Richardson’s rushing line, he was still really impressive on the ground - rushing for 87 yards on six carries (14.5 YPC).

Through the air, it was more of a mixed bag. On Richardson’s first drive of the fourth quarter, he went 3-3 for 40 yards on a drive that resulted in a score. However, he struggled after that, failing to complete a pass on five attempts across the rest of the game. Mullen described what he saw.

“You go watch the film, he made spectacular [plays] but missed some very, very simple checks within the game plan,” Mullen said. “It’s just that comfort, and then that comfort of being able to execute it within a game, so obviously you can make that time work however you need to make it work sometimes. But it’s the best when you can let guys learn it the right way and build a really solid foundation.”

Jones looked sharp early on Saturday night, putting together back-to-back touchdown drives to start the game, but struggled following his first interception on the Gators' third drive.

Mullen said the plan all along was for Richardson to handle that third drive, but his helmet came off and Jones was forced to take the snap on third down. He proceeded to throw a pick and his night flipped on its head.

Jones finished the night 17/27 for 113 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) with a touchdown and two interceptions. He admitted that Saturday night taught himself how difficult it is to be a starter.

"I could have done a lot of things differently,” Jones acknowledged. “Threw better balls and made better decisions, but all I can do is learn from it."

Mullen shared that, after evaluating the tape of the game, the two quarterbacks' performances were not far off from each other.

“If you go, like, how we do our grades,” Mullen explained, “Anthony probably graded a little higher because he had explosive plays, and you get extra points for having the big, explosive plays. But if I went pure without giving the bonus points in, probably very similar.”

The Gators face USF this Saturday and Mullen said he could envision Jones and Richardson playing off each other when he was asked that specific question. That being said, Mullen explicitly called Jones UF's starter after Saturday night's win.

However, if Jones struggles again on Saturday, the calls for Richardson will only get louder. Jones will need to bounce back big time in Tampa if he is going to silence any calls for a change.

Mullen was the innovator behind the Tebow and Chris Leak duo that won a National Championship in 2006, so if anybody can make Jones and Richardson work in harmony, it should be him.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer discussed how Tim Tebow took getting released by the Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is finally over. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday after a disastrous performance in the opening preseason game, ending the short-lived return to the NFL. Tebow, who had not appeared in a regular season game since 2012, was attempting a comeback at tight end after a few years of playing minor-league baseball in the Mets system.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Tim Tebow’s Release

The Tim Tebow Era with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last long. Tebow was released earlier today when the Jags cut down from 90 to 85 players. Overall, Tebow was with the organization just shy of three full months and appeared in only one preseason game. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman thinks it was enough time for his presence to be felt.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson becomes first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to achieve impressive feat

Anthony Richardson can make opposing defenses pay with both his arm and his legs. And the Florida redshirt freshman quarterback showcased that in a big way on Saturday. In the Gators’ 42-20 win at South Florida, Richardson had 152 passing yards and 115 rushing yards. That made him the first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to eclipse the century mark both through the air and on the ground in the same game, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Tebow last achieved the feat on Nov. 21, 2009, when he had 215 passing yards and 102 rushing yards against Florida International.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Dan Mullen
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Florida Atlantic#American Football#The Florida Gators#Fau#Ypc#Usf#Jones Uf
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida offensive lineman involved in crash Monday morning, per Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen confirmed on Monday that a Florida offensive lineman was involved in a crash earlier in the day, but that he was OK. At his weekly press conference, Mullen was asked about a scooter incident involving a player, identified as Yousef Mugharbil. The circumstances around the incident were unclear, but no life-threatening injuries occurred, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said, per Isabella Douglas of The Alligator.
FLORIDA STATE
Gatorsports.com

Jacob Copeland recounts recruitment by Crimson Tide

Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland, a Pensacola native, doesn’t mince words when discussing the dynasty that nearly wooed him from his home state, the Alabama Crimson Tide. He has no issue making it known how different things could have been when it came to Copeland’s collegiate career. “I was going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Montgomery Advertiser

SEC Misery Index: Hey, Dan Mullen. Florida has a QB controversy, even if you don't think so.

This wasn't the most newsworthy Saturday in SEC football, but that won't keep some folks out of the Misery Index. Let's start in Gainesville. Specific to Emory Jones — he has not played well in the first two games. Jones has thrown two interceptions in each of the first two contests, though they were in blowout wins against Florida Atlantic and South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen looks forward to Alabama challenge: 'This is why we do this'

Dan Mullen has measured his teams against Alabama plenty of times in his career, starting at Mississippi State, and this week in Gainesville. Mullen said at his Monday press conference that he’s excited for the game, and the atmosphere. “It’s always fun,” he said. “You always want to challenge yourself...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Emory Jones, emergence of Anthony Richardson makes Florida 'bountiful' at QB

Head coach Dan Mullen led his No. 13 Florida Gators to a 35-14 victory in their season opener against FAU, but in the process created a bit of a quarterback controversy:. Emory Jones, Florida’s starting quarterback, was outplayed by redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum questions whether it’s a positive for the Gators moving forward.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
154
Followers
530
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy