Hot Take Tuesday: Northern Iowa Tackle Trevor Penning is a Top Twenty Talent

The FCS is off to a fantastic start this season, as there have been a number of upsets already. In terms of NFL prospects, this is the best group of prospects in years. With the extra season and sixth-year seniors, the talent pool is phenomenal. One player, in particular, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning has stood out among his peers and has top 20 upside.

Northern Iowa isn't foreign to top-tier offensive line prospects. In this past draft, the Bills selected their former right tackle Spencer Brown on day two of the draft. Brown looked the part in the preseason and is going to have a future with the Bills. Brown had a lot of fans in the draft community, as he displayed incredible upside on film. Even with Brown being so dominant on tape, it was hard to miss their left tackle. Being that Northern Iowa's season was moved to the spring, number 70 on the other side of Brown was a name to note for the future.

Early on in the spring season, it was easy to see that number 70, Trevor Penning, was a superstar in the making. It started with an excellent performance against one of the best teams in the nation in South Dakota State. At times, it looked as if Penning was an NFL player going up against JV opponents. He was consistently driving defenders into the ground with unbelievable strength. As a run blocker, Penning didn't seem to lose a rep that game and that level of play in the run game continued throughout the entirety of his spring season. It was almost unfair to watch. Penning's technique in the run game was tremendous. He got inside of defenders' chests and always won the leverage battle. There were always gaping holes for runners to move through if they followed Penning. Penning's overall athleticism and football IQ made it easy for him to latch onto linebackers and defensive backs at the second level. He never looked out of position in that regard. As a pass protector, he wasn't far behind. Penning's kick-slide and explosion out of his stance were terrific. When he got his hands on defenders in pass protection, the rep was over. His flashes in pass protection were up there with some of the best in the nation.

Going into this season, draft analysts and teams had week one circled on the calendar for Penning. Northern Iowa faced in-state rival Iowa State, who has highly ranked pass rusher Will McDonald IV on their roster. The Missouri Valley Football Conference features some of the best pass rushers in the FCS but to play against someone like McDonald IV would show how good Penning really is.

In what was a thriller against seventh-ranked Iowa State, Penning looked like the best player on the field. He did exactly what he did in the spring against McDonald IV. He threw him around like a rag doll in the run game, and when Iowa State put McDonald IV against Penning on passing downs, McDonald IV did nothing. Penning has the ability to counter speed and bend from the outside, with the strength to combat speed to power. McDonald IV didn’t know what to do against Penning. He put together first-round tape in the contest.

The tape is elite and the measurables aren't far behind for Penning. He is a verified 6073 and 329, to go along with 34 ⅞ inch arms and 10 ⅛ inch hands. Those will check the left tackle boxes for every NFL team. His testing numbers should be impressive as well. Penning made Bruce Feldman's freak list, as he squats 625 (New Northern Iowa record), cleans 325 and will reportedly run around a 5.0 40-yard dash. His offensive line coach Ryan Clanton said, "We treat him like a mythical creature." High praise from one of the best offensive line coaches in college football.

When it comes to his NFL future, Penning has it all to be a future franchise left tackle. His tape is A+, his measurables and athleticism are just as good and he has zero character concerns. Expect him and brother Jared, who plays left guard and is a future NFL prospect, to terrorize opponents for the rest of the season. The last time an FCS offensive linemen went in the first round was in 2019 when the Texans selected Tytus Howard 23rd. Penning has the talent to go much higher than that and it wouldn't be shocking to see him go much higher, as he is a top twenty talent in the class and one of the best offensive players for the 2022 draft.

