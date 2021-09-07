Sodus community donates big to teacher's project

SODUS — Daniel Titlow, high school English teacher in the Sodus Central School District, was looking for added incentives for his students. He soon came up with an idea: students would be eligible to win a book if they submit all their schoolwork on time during that month. The prize would be recent books from a variety of authors and genres, given away each month. To cover the cost of all three books for one month, Titlow sought donations of $25, with an incentive of the donor’s name displayed both in the classroom for that month as well as inside each book.