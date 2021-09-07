CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Nagy sees Los Angeles Rams defense as a challenge

By Usayd Koshul
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill.—The Chicago Bears returned to practice on Monday afternoon following a three-day break, beginning preparation for week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. A matchup that's become a featured game on the Bears schedule since 2018, the last two meetings have gone the Rams way, both being on national television. A fourth straight matchup will see the revamped Bears offense go against a new-look Rams defense, featuring new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Twitter Sees Mac Jones Starting, Frustrated With Matt Nagy

Bears Twitter wishes Matt Nagy was more like Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots cut quarterback Cam Newton, and rookie Mac Jones will start. And this has Chicago Bears fans livid. They've been frustrated that head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace...
NFL
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Ryan Pace to blame for Week 1 loss vs. Rams

After the Chicago Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, the blame game was in full effect. Fans everywhere have their theories and opinions on just what went wrong. In short, a lot went wrong. But, there were two significant pain points for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Nagy and Andy Dalton gave Bears absolutely no chance to win against Rams

“They told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons I wanted to come here. That’s the assurance I got.”. That’s what Andy Dalton said a couple days after the Bears signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in March. And since that was the agreement, apparently nothing first-round pick Justin Fields did in the preseason was going to change that. Fields was more impressive than Dalton was in every way in the preseason, but that didn’t matter — Dalton was going to start Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Rams, and damn the torpedoes.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Report: Bears Have Package Of Plays For Fields Against Rams.

The Chicago Bears have a tough Week 1 matchup tonight against the Los Angeles Rams and of course lots of focus is on the QBs. The Bears will see an old friend in a new uniform as Matthew Stafford starts for the Rams while Andy Dalton starts for the Bears.
NFL
FanSided

Bears fans might call the police on Matt Nagy for not benching Andy Dalton for Justin Fields

It took one drive for Chicago Bears fans to start calling for quarterback Andy Dalton to be benched in favor of rookie Justin Fields. If Bears head coach Matt Nagy hoped Chicago fans might take a wait-and-see approach to the quarterback spot, they have. They waited for the season-opener to arrive. They saw one drive of Andy Dalton. And they decided they want nothing to do with him.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 1 recap: Chicago Bears lose to the Los Angeles Rams 34-14 — despite Justin Fields’ 1st NFL touchdown — as the defense gives up several long pass plays

After months of Chicago Bears debate about Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, it was the most familiar quarterback on the field at SoFi Stadium who took over the Sunday night show. Matthew Stafford played in 20 games against the Bears over 12 seasons with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions. In the season opener with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford attacked the Bears with several big ...
NFL
The Spun

Matt Nagy Has Telling Admission On Justin Fields After Week 1

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had an interesting admission on his quarterback situation following his team’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears started Andy Dalton in the Sunday night loss to the Rams. Dalton didn’t play very well, throwing for 206 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the 34-14 loss to the NFC West contenders.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Twitter finds new reason to mock Matt Nagy

To say that Matt Nagy has worn out his welcome in Chicago would be an understatement. Back-to-back 8-8 seasons, poor offensive play and keeping rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the bench have a way of alienating a fan base. So there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for McDonald’s...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Matthew Stafford, Rams Cruise Past Andy Dalton, Bears; Justin Fields Scores TD

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Chicago Bears for the third straight season. Los Angeles beat Chicago 34-14 in Sunday's NFC showdown at SoFi Stadium to kickstart the Matthew Stafford era with a win. Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the way for the Rams, who improved to 1-0 as they look to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
NFL
testudotimes.com

MM 9.1: Former Maryland football star Jake Funk makes the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster

Former Maryland football running back Jake Funk officially survived the roster cuts and made the 53-man roster for the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Tuesday. The Rams recently acquired running back Sony Michel to bolster the team’s depth, but running back Xavier Jones suffered an Achilles injury in the team’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. Jones’ injury left the door open for Funk, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to be the No. 3 running back for the Rams this season.
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Los Angeles Rams trade punter Corey Bojorquez to Green Bay Packers

According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Los Angeles Rams have traded punter Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers, along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, for the Packers’ 2023 sixth-round pick. Bojorquez won’t show up on the roster until tomorrow, as he still needs to pass a physical to officially join the roster, but expect the corresponding move of releasing JK Scott to be announced shortly after Bojorquez arrives in Green Bay.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Matthew Stafford’s Rams Debut Caps First NFL Sunday

I do not plan to leave my couch except to load up on more game snacks as I celebrate the first Sunday of the NFL season. My hometown Washington Football Team will try to make some FitzMagic against the Chargers, but I am more interested in the other Los Angeles team, the Rams, and what quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay can cook up in their season opener against the Bears. In addition to the packed NFL slate, the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage will face off in a clash of the top teams in the NWSL, and Novak Djokovic will go for a calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open men's final. My TV remote will get a workout even if I will not.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams 2021 practice squad tracker

The Los Angeles Rams announced their final 53-man roster on Tuesday and had to make a lot of difficult cuts to get there. Head coach Sean McVay would like to keep a lot of the players who were released this week and get them on the practice squad, so we’ll keep track of the ones who return to the team right here.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The NFL season is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Rams are primed for a big year. After trading for Matthew Stafford, this team is in line for a much improved passing game. With a stout defense and an electric offense, the Rams will be making plenty of noise throughout the season.
NFL

