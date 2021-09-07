Matt Nagy sees Los Angeles Rams defense as a challenge

I do not plan to leave my couch except to load up on more game snacks as I celebrate the first Sunday of the NFL season. My hometown Washington Football Team will try to make some FitzMagic against the Chargers, but I am more interested in the other Los Angeles team, the Rams, and what quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay can cook up in their season opener against the Bears. In addition to the packed NFL slate, the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage will face off in a clash of the top teams in the NWSL, and Novak Djokovic will go for a calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open men's final. My TV remote will get a workout even if I will not.

