CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Inaugural Black Travel Expo Postponed Until June

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHY IT RATES: The first-ever travel expo for Black travelers and members of the travel industry will be postponed to June 2022 in the interest of attendees' health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. The Black Travel Expo (BTE) has been closely monitoring...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Long-Haul Flight

Just when the transatlantic flights were beginning to come back strong, COVID strikes again. The rise of the delta variant led to increased cases in the United States, forcing European countries to set new restrictions on travel to American tourists. Once that happened, airlines began canceling flights. It’s an unfortunate...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Southwest to Continue Alcohol Ban Until 2022

Southwest Airlines has sent a note to its flight attendants saying it will resume its service of alcoholic beverages onboard flights until at least mid-January of 2022, according to USA Today. Many airline officials across the board have tied the consumption of alcohol to a good portion of the unprecedented...
DRINKS
TravelPulse

Best Booking Tactics for Deals on Holiday Flights This Year

Last year’s holiday travel season was something of a disappointment for many Americans, as COVID-19's winter surge intensified and officials begged people to stay at home to avoid adding more proverbial fuel to the fire. Folks had to weigh their longing to visit loved ones against the risk of contracting...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Australia extends overseas travel ban until December

Australia’s Department of Health has extended emergency Covid-19 restrictions for a further three months, effectively banning overseas travel from the country until mid-December. The so-called “human biosecurity emergency period” has been in place since March 18, 2020, and will now run until at least December 17, 2021. The move follows...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
sgbonline.com

Snowbound Festivals Postponed Until 2022

With concern for the health and safety of in-person attendance at this year’s 2021 Snowbound Festivals in Denver, CO (November 5-7) and Boston, MA ( November 19-21) due to a resurgence of COVID-19, the events are postponed until 2022. “Snowbound comprises both the in-person festivals and a growing digital hub...
DENVER, CO
TravelPulse

Buy & Fly with $300 Off Per Couple

For a limited time only, save $150 per person when you book airfare with an Ireland vacation of 7 days or more. The offer is good on Guided Coach Tours, our Classic Itineraries available as either Self-Drive or with a Driver, and Custom Private Driver Vacations. Book your next CIE...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

What Will Be the Busiest Travel Days This Holiday Season?

With over half of Americans now fully vaccinated, 2021’s travel trends for the holiday season are already looking like an improvement over the rather dismal end-of-year scenario seen in 2020. Sure, the Delta variant’s spread has thrown a monkey wrench into the travel sector’s initial rebound this summer, but it’s...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Sandals Debuts Sandals Vacation Assurance Program

Sandals Resorts International, which comprises Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, has created the Sandals Vacation Assurance program, which guarantees a free replacement vacation and airfare for guests who are impacted by COVID-19. All current reservations and those made through December 31, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2022 will receive...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Cdc#The Postponement#Bte#Highgate Hawaii
caribjournal.com

Air Canada Rouge Relaunching Cancun Flights

Air Canada Rouge is back, and now it’s returning to the Caribbean region. Air Canada’s leisure airline officially relaunched service last week, with plans to relaunch flights from Toronto to Cancun on the Caribbean coast of Mexico this month. “Air Canada Rouge remains integral to Air Canada’s overall strategy. As...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Globus & Cosmos Guarantee Departures for 2022 Trips

Globus and Cosmos have released a list of guaranteed trips for 2022 to help push travelers to regain their confidence in travel while offering risk-free bookings. The company’s Peace of Mind Travel program has extended its vaccination requirement through March 2022, but now it’s going one step further. Flight Attendants...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Atlas Announces New 2021 Elite Caribbean Golfing Voyage

WHY IT RATES: Golf enthusiasts will have access to Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Cedar Valley Golf Club, Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club and the private-island Canouan Estate along the way. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Offering an opportunity for travelers to experience the new...
GOLF
TravelPulse

UnCruise Adventures Debuts 2022 VIP Adventure Charter

WHY IT RATES: Adventure travelers and athletes will love combining the 140-mile competition with an unmatched adventure-style cruise in Alaska. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. UnCruise Adventures, an innovator in small boat adventure cruising for 25 years, debuts its 12-night VIP Adventure Charter in collaboration with Travel Juneau and...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
TravelPulse

Upcoming Festivities at La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana

Although a specific reason is never needed in order to take a vacation, lining it up with a holiday can make it all the more fun. Travelers wanting to celebrate a holiday in Mexico this fall can do so with a stay at one of La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana’s properties.
MUSIC
breakingtravelnews.com

‘Expo Rider’ buses take travellers from Palm to Expo site

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will deploy 126 public ‘Expo Rider’ buses to provide free shuttle services to the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The trips will be on offer to visitors from nine locations across Dubai. Additionally, the RTA will launch two routes for Expo visitors from...
TRAFFIC
TravelPulse

Caribbean Destination Update, Part One

The Caribbean Tourism Organization is holding two days of virtual destination media briefings. Here's a look at the day one presentations. Jamaica has been limiting visitors to a so-called resiliency corridor, which has 85% of the tourism product but only one per cent of the island’s population. The government recently launched a task force to vaccinate tourism workers and their families, said Donovan White, Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board. New products include A Hard Rock Hotel in St. James with 1,700 rooms, 300 new rooms at the Wyndham New Kingston Hotel and 168 new rooms at the ROK Hotel in Kingston. Jamaica recently welcomed its one millionth visitor since reopening in June of 2020. White said the Jamaica Tourism Product Exchange (JAPEX) likely will be held November 8 to 10, with a mix of virtual (most of the world) and in-person (probably for Canadians and Americans) meetings. White said Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, Transat and Swoop all will fly to Jamaica this winter, when tourism officials expect a solid rebound. Carnival Cruises are back in operation in Jamaica, and White said discussions are continuing with Royal Caribbean. “We hope to see the cruise lines back to full capacity maybe this time next year,” he said.
WORLD
TravelPulse

Etihad Airways Introduces New Fare Sale For US Travelers

After removing the quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers in early September, Etihad Airways has unveiled the “Time is Now” campaign which offers Americans economy fares starting at $816 and business fares starting at $4,054. The fares are available for bookings made now through Sept. 30, 2021, for travel through June...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Sunwing Returns to Cuba from Gateways Across Canada Starting in October

Sunwing is returning to Cuba's Varadero and Cayo Coco as of October, with access from multiple gateways across the country. Flight service will be available from several gateways across Canada starting in October and November, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. As winter progresses, more Canadian departure gateways and popular Cuban destinations are expected to be added to reflect evolving consumer demand.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Visit Greater Palm Springs Celebrates Travel Professionals Appreciation Month

Visit Greater Palm Springs invites travel professionals to become an “Agent of Chill” during the 9th annual Travel Professionals Appreciation Month, October 1-31, 2021. The title of Agent of Chill is bestowed upon all travel professionals who visit Greater Palm Springs and learn to practice its “chillosophy," which is shared by the destination’s nine resort cities and by each and every guest.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Delta Adding New Onboard Menu Offerings

Delta Air Lines, which has been upgrading to its onboard menu selections all year, is adding to its offerings. The carrier has contracted with fast-fine Greek cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and American classics from New York’s Union Square Events to join the menu. “At Delta, we are focused on...
NFL
TravelPulse

Caribbean Adapting Travel Protocols as High Season Nears

Led by Jamaica’s plan to offer visitors travel insurance and region-wide efforts to vaccinate residents and tourism workers, Caribbean nations are adapting established health and safety protocols to maintain crucial tourism activity even as several manage local coronavirus spikes. In fact, several regional destinations are posting strong visitor numbers despite...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy