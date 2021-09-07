FDH Aero Acquires Madison Aerospace

Combined Force Space Component Command commander Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt (center) stands with professors from the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, aerospace engineering department in front of the CFSCC headquarters building at Vandenberg Space Force Base Aug. 30, 2021. The Cal Poly representatives, all of whom are subject matter experts in space-related fields ranging from small satellites to space situational awareness, learned more about the CFSCC mission and received a base tour. They also met with Burt, other CFSCC representatives, and the 533rd Training Squadron to discuss current space topics and future collaboration opportunities. In Nov. 2019, the Space Operations Command signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Cal Poly, which enables the transfer and exchange of technology and professional expertise and provides access to extensive government-funded research and development resources.

