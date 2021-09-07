CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

FDH Aero Acquires Madison Aerospace

socalTech.com
 9 days ago

El Segundo-based aerospace and defense products distributor FDH Aero said last week that it has acquired Madison Aerospace, a Texa-based manufacturer of aerospace hardware. Financial details of the acquisition were not announced. FDH saaid the acquisition will help broaden its reach with additional p. The story you have requested is...

www.socaltech.com

roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix aerospace manufacturers combine

A Phoenix aerospace and defense manufacturer has made its third acquisition since 2020. CMI has acquired Systems 3 (which is also based in Phoenix). Systems 3 makes parts specializing in flight safety components for military helicopters. “Systems 3 is a natural strategic fit with CMI. The combination significantly enhances CMI’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
riograndeguardian.com

Ramirez: GBIC will announce a new aerospace company soon

Hello, I am Helen Ramirez, CEO and executive director of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, also known as GBIC. I also serve as the city’s deputy city manager. Join me as we tour investment opportunities in Brownsville, South Texas, located on the international border with Mexico. We are home to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
madisoncountyjournal.com

Vertex Aerospace announces acquisition

MADISON – Madison-based Vertex Aerospace has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Defense Training, Professional Services, Mission Critical Solutions, and Modernization and Sustainment business lines, the company recently announced. The Defense Training and Mission Critical Solutions business is a leading provider of training and sustainment services and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Spirit Aero Wins Big With Federal Support For Aerospace Firms

The U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) has identified 313 aerospace businesses to be awarded $482.3 million in funding, with Spirit Aerosystems garnering the lion’s share at more than $70 million. DOT said the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Program is part of the Biden Administration’s American... Subscription Required. Spirit Aero Wins Big With...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Madison, CA
El Segundo, CA
Industry
El Segundo, CA
Business
madison

Boston-based software company acquires Madison's Widen

A content management company with Wisconsin roots dating back to 1948 is soon to be acquired by a Boston-based software firm. Acquia announced Wednesday its plans to buy Madison-based Widen for an undisclosed amount of money, Widen vice president of marketing Jake Athey said. He said the firm anticipates it will close on the sale within the month.
MADISON, WI
The News Press

Swiss manufacturer Montana Aerospace acquires Asco

The parent company of Asco Aerospace USA, a Stillwater manufacturer of commercial aircraft components, has signed a deal to sell all ownership shares to Montana Aerospace, a Zurich-based manufacturer and supplier of structural parts and assemblies. The price has not been disclosed. In addition to cash, the shareholders will receive...
STILLWATER, OK
verticalmag.com

Samad Aerospace introduces Starling Cargo

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 39 seconds. Samad Aerospace is pleased to announce that it has started the certification process of its Starling Cargo aircraft. With a cruising speed of 95mph, flight ceiling of 10,000 feet and a range of up to 135 miles, the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft will enable flexible point to point air cargo of up to 50 kg payload.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

SkyWater offering 90nm mil/aero MPW runs

SkyWater, the Minnesota foundry, is accepting design submissions for its 90nm readout IC (S90ROIC) MPW) programme, which enables quick and low-cost prototyping and design enablement, including support for ITAR designs. The program is targeted for specialized aerospace and defense applications, LIDAR and LADAR and other applications ranging from automotive sensing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KGMI

Boeing optimistic about long-term aerospace market

SEATTLE, Wash. – Boeing says it’s optimistic about long-term demand for airplanes despite the pandemic’s damage to air travel. The company projects the aerospace market will be worth $9 trillion over the next decade. That outlook is even rosier than the one that Boeing gave before the pandemic in 2019,...
SEATTLE, WA
Aviation Week

Aerospace & Defense Roundup: September 13

UK advanced air mobility startup Vertical Aerospace is gearing up to begin assembly of its VA-X4 engineering prototype and expects the electrical vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft to fly in the first quarter of 2022. Credit: Vertical Aerospace. Chevron, Gevo Tie Up On SAF Production. North Korea fires new harder-to-detect cruise missile,MDA successfully...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizwest.com

Ball Aerospace engineering director wins Women in Aerospace Leadership Award

BOULDER — Dorothy Rasco, engineering operations director at Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., the aerospace arm of Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), is the 2021 recipient of Leadership Award from Women in Aerospace, a Washington-based industry group.. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former...
WESTMINSTER, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Lompoc Record

Cal Poly aerospace engineering professors visit Vandenberg

Combined Force Space Component Command commander Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt (center) stands with professors from the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, aerospace engineering department in front of the CFSCC headquarters building at Vandenberg Space Force Base Aug. 30, 2021. The Cal Poly representatives, all of whom are subject matter experts in space-related fields ranging from small satellites to space situational awareness, learned more about the CFSCC mission and received a base tour. They also met with Burt, other CFSCC representatives, and the 533rd Training Squadron to discuss current space topics and future collaboration opportunities. In Nov. 2019, the Space Operations Command signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Cal Poly, which enables the transfer and exchange of technology and professional expertise and provides access to extensive government-funded research and development resources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
siliconhillsnews.com

Firefly Aerospace Launches its Alpha Rocket and Then it Explodes

Firefly Aerospace launched its first rocket, Alpha, and then it experienced an “anomaly” and exploded once it reached supersonic speed. “Alpha experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent that resulted in the loss of the vehicle,” Firefly posted to Twitter. The company, which is based in Cedar Park, launched...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
airwaysmag.com

Boeing Forecasts US$9tn in Aerospace Markets

MIAMI – Boeing released an optimistic forecast of US$9tn on the aerospace and defense markets spanning over the next decade. We’ll focus on the commercial aerospace markets. The 2021 edition of the Boeing Market Outlook (BMO) reflects the signs of a post-COVID-19 recovery being registered by the industry, particularly for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

The GE Industrial drone line from Microdrones opens new markets and benefits existing customers

The new GE industrial drone line from Microdrones enhances already-proven drone surveying equipment. When GE looked to enter the UAV market, it sought to build on an existing, successful platform with an established customer base and record of service and success. What resulted was a transformative partnership with Microdrones that led to the development of the GE industrial drone line based on the existing Microdrones UAV platform, featuring new updates to efficiency and safety.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Sendoso Secures $100 Million Series C led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Accelerate Global Expansion

Sending Platform pioneer establishes European hub to serve its 20,000+ global customer base. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, today announced it has secured $100 million in Series C funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, with participation from existing investors Oak HC/FT, Struck Capital, Stage 2 Capital, Craft Ventures, Signia Venture Partners and Felicis Ventures. With this round, Sendoso’s total funding exceeds $152 million. As the category leader, Sendoso will use the funding to accelerate the expansion of its global footprint, hiring, and product offerings.
BUSINESS

