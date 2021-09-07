CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EcoFlow Turns To HSN To Debut New Power Station

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based EcoFlow, a developer of high end portable power station, said last week that it launched a new product, the "DELTA mini" via a launch on HSN, the Home Shopping Network. The company got its start hawking its products on Kickstarter. The company's new DELTA mini portable power station was offered up on HSN for $799, but the company says it is selling the new device on its own website for a retail price of $999. The company says its power station has 882Wh of capacity, and weighs 23 lbs. EcoFlow's original product, the DELTA Pro, was the most funded project on Kickstarter, according to the company. Unlike many companies that launch of Kickstarter, it appears that EcoFlow's products are now widely available.

