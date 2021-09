Let’s cut to the chase, shall we? Did the Mets win against the Nationals on Monday in the series finale? No. Did they need to win? Pretty much, yeah. Was the loss one of the most disappointing of the season? You betcha. Is Edwin Díaz the worst pitcher in the history of baseball? Only if you listen to random Mets fans online, but there’s no question he did not perform in this series. Am I going to give myself an aneurysm trying to muster enough enthusiasm to write about this stupid game? Read on and find out!

